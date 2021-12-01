Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $423.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

