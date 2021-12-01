Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

