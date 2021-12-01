Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $647,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

