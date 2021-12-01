Summit X LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Summit X LLC grew its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CNA Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CNA Financial by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 103,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

