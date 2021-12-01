Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Owl Rock Capital worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

