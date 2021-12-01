Summit X LLC Raises Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Summit X LLC raised its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

