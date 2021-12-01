Summit X LLC Purchases 923 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 275.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 101.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

