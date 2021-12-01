Summit X LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

