TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,459,000 after acquiring an additional 121,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,243,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average of $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

