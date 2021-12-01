Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $230.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.51. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

