Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $299,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

