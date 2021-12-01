Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 258,184 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258,184 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $38,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in EnerSys by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.