Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 10,438 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.05% of Fabrinet worth $39,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

