Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 21.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $365.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.01. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.02 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

