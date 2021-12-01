Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,697,000. Amundi bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,333,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $539,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $390.64 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

