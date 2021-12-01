Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 627.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Corning by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

