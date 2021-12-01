Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 42,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.