RFG Advisory LLC Sells 18,139 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

