UMB Bank N A MO Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $80.71 and a one year high of $159.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

