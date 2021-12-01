Analysts Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.63. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

