Analysts Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.63. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GXO Logistics.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GXO opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
