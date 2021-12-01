Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price at $9.30

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 12.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 253,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOCO opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.