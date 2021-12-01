Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Fidus Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $445.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 110.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

