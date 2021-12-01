YUSRA Price Reaches $0.0994 on Major Exchanges (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $19,000.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.93 or 0.08029194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.82 or 0.96322266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

