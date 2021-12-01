National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.16

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.1573 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years. National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

