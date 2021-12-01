Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WIN opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £423.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 230.59 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 470 ($6.14).

Get Wincanton alerts:

In related news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

WIN has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.