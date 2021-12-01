Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) were up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 5,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Servotronics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT)

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

