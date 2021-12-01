TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in November

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the October 31st total of 596,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLHF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52. TCL Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

