Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.14. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 2,287,619 shares traded.

TGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $593.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.37.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 620,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324,985 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

