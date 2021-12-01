The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.03. The China Fund shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 16,969 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,756,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.