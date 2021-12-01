Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $142.01

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$142.01 and traded as high as C$164.95. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$163.76, with a volume of 904,706 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$155.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$142.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.42.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,464,606 shares of company stock worth $1,039,455,800.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

