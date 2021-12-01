Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GLBS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

