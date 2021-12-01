SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

SLM has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SLM to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

