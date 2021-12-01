CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.21

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 65372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52.

CBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

