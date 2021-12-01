EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.68

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.