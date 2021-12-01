Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,031 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.67.

