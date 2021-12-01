Vivid Financial Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after acquiring an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,115,000 after acquiring an additional 390,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.68.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.