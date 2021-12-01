The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Boosted by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,143 shares of company stock valued at $32,538,430 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 181.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

