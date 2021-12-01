Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.