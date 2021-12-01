Tamar Securities LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tamar Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 2.9% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.67.

Synopsys stock opened at $345.00 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $361.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

