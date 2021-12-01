Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Up 3.3%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Resona Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

