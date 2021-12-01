Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading Down 0.1%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.52. 22,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 43,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

