Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

About Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF)

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The company's Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

