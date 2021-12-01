Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

ZM opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $195.80 and a one year high of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.54.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $326.75.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,372 shares of company stock worth $24,182,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.