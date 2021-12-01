PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

PHXHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.