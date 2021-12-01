Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Trading Up 19.7%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) shares were up 19.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.3026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 5.22%.

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment services and cash management solutions.

