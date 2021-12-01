Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Haidilao International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HDALF)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

