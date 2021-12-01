OREO Price Tops $0.0000 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One OREO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OREO has a market cap of $557.94 and approximately $65,612.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OREO has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About OREO

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

OREO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OREO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

