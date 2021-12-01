LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: LXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €79.00 ($89.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/19/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €66.00 ($75.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €79.00 ($89.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/10/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/5/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/5/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €66.00 ($75.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €86.00 ($97.73) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/4/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/4/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($88.64) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/4/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/13/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($96.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €66.00 ($75.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €79.00 ($89.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €53.68 ($61.00) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €57.45 and a 200 day moving average of €59.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

