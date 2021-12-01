Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.62 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $75.62 million and $5.54 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,686.31 or 0.08123125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00084646 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00116274 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,979,330 coins and its circulating supply is 78,258,298 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

