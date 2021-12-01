Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
CBAOF stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.
About Fibra Terrafina
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.