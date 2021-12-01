Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

CBAOF stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.